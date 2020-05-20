Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to reopen May 28

article

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will reopen to guests on Thursday, May, 28, with reduced admission, attendance limits and some exhibits unavailable, officials announced on Wednesday.

The attraction is also implemeting new measures and procedures in accordance with guidenace from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

To reinforce guests’ health and safety:

A limited number of attractions, services available

All guests will undergo temperature screening upon arrival

Bus Tour not be available due to social distancing

Face coverings required for employees and guests

New physical-distancing measures in place

Guests required to have a timed ticket, including passholders

In addition to those measures, there will be an increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection.

For a limited-time during the initial reopening, the "Explore Today, Explore Tomorrow" package will be $29.99 for adults and $24.99 for children. The package includes daily admission, parking and a complimentary ticket to return to the visitor complex in 2021.

Because of limitations on attendance, guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance. Operating hours will be 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.