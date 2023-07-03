Kelsea Ballerini, Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha are latest stars to be hit onstage by fan-thrown objects

article

Kelsea Ballerini is the latest celebrity victim of a fan-thrown object striking a performer while onstage.

The country music star was performing in Boise, Idaho, last week when she was hit directly in the face by what people online are speculating to be a bracelet. Ballerini turned away from the crowd to assess her face before walking directly offstage.

Harry Styles was pelted with objects on multiple occasions during his "Love On Tour" performances.

Bebe Rexha was hit by a cellphone onstage in New York City during a performance in June and required hospitalization.

Other big-name celebrities who have had concert-goers throw objects at them while they were headlining shows.

Kelsea Ballerini

The "If You Go Down" singer tried to play it off on Wednesday but ended up immediately walking offstage.

In a fan-captured video of her performance in Boise, Ballerini is seen jolting her head back and wincing in disbelief when the object strikes her eye. Turning her head, and eventually her entire body away from the audience, one of Ballerini's band members quickly attended to her.

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for CMT)

Upon returning to the stage, she implored fans to please say something if they do not feel safe among the crowd.

"If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know. There's security everywhere tonight. If anyone's pushing too much, or you just have that gut feeling or anything, always flag it. Don't throw things, you know?" she added.

"I always want shows of mine - every show for every artist, but I'm in control of this one – I just want it to be a safe place for everyone. We have little kids here. Will you help me do that tonight, please?" she asked her audience.

Ballerini later addressed the incident in an Instagram story, confirming that "someone threw a bracelet" at her, hitting her eye. "… it more so just scared me than hurt me," Ballerini noted. "we all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that's why i walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue."

"that's all i ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all," she said.

Harry Styles

Styles appeared to get pelted with fan-thrown objects during a Los Angeles show in November, but he was able to walk it off like he did in October when a bottle thrown from the audience hit the singer in the groin.

In November, Styles, 29, was hopping around the stage at the Kia Forum and thanking the audience before closing out the show with his song "Kiwi" when multiple small, circular objects were thrown toward the stage, according to video fans posted online.

Harry Styles performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California. (Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles)

At least one object appeared to hit the singer, who can be seen holding his left eye. Styles quickly shook off the hit and continued to wave and thank the audience.

Social media users have suggested the small flying objects were Skittles candy.

"Didn’t think I needed to say this: Please don’t throw Skittles," the official Twitter account for Skittles wrote after one social media user posted a video of the incident.

"This is why you shouldn’t throw them," the social media user's tweet read.

In October, a viral video appeared to show Styles getting hit in the groin with a bottle that was thrown at the stage during a concert at United Center in Chicago.

Styles immediately showed signs of discomfort, wincing before saying into the microphone, "Now that's unfortunate."

Bebe Rexha

While performing in New York City in June, Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a phone, resulting in the arrest of a man and the singer getting stitches.

In video filmed from the audience, Rexha was seen onstage when an object, later confirmed to be a cellphone, flew out of the crowd and hit her in the head.

Rexha stumbled and then doubled over onto the stage before staff arrived and escorted her backstage.

Bebe Rexha attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Credit: Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

A separate video showed Rexha holding her hand over her eye and forehead and waving to fans as she exited the stage while the crowd chanted her name in encouragement.

The 33-year-old singer shared a photo of her injuries on social media, showing a cut just below her eyebrow as well as bruising. She also showed herself with a bandage on the cut, giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

In the caption, Rexha simply wrote, "I'm good," a play on her song of the same name.

Pink

In June, Pink was performing in London at British Summer Time's Hyde Park Festival, when she was the recipient of a peculiar gift – a bag of human ashes.

In a fan-recorded video, Pink is seen picking up a plastic bag full of some substance in the middle of her performance of " Just Like A Pill ."

"Is this your mom?" the stunned singer asked, speaking directly to a member of the audience. "I don't know how to feel about this," she continued, placing the bag down by a speaker before continuing on with her song.

Pink is currently on her Summer Carnival tour .

Social media had a field day with the incident, ripping the person who chose to do such a thing.

"Nope… I don’t understand how in any world this is ok? @Pink handled it like a pro as per usual, but this is just a big fat no! Get some boundaries! Why on earth would you throw your mums ashes at her," one person wrote on Twitter.

"What is Pink supposed to do with them? It’s not her mother’s ashes like wtf," another person questioned.

Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi made a statement during his Rolling Loud Miami performance last July .

Last summer, Cudi walked off the stage during his headlining performance when fans continued to bombard the artist with water bottles and other objects. Rolling Stone reported that Cudi was hit in the face with at least one water bottle.

In a video circulating on social media at the time, Cudi is seen pleading with the fans and saying, "I get hit with one more f--king thing, I will leave right now."

Cudi continued to tell the fans if something else was thrown he would walk off, and a fan threw another object on the stage. He dropped his mic and walked off the stage.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s Coachella performance hit a sour note in 2019 when an audience member chucked a lemon at her while she was onstage.

The yellow fruit hit the "thank u, next" singer’s chest and bounced off while she and her backup dancers strutted the stage. Grande was in the middle of performing her song "Right There"/"Break Your Heart Right Back" for her second headlining set at the music festival in Indio, California.

"That’s because one of you all threw a lemon at me , s---," she said to the crowd after the bizarre incident.

Grande’s fans took to social media to slam the unidentified festival attendee for throwing the lemon at the singer.

"If you throw a lemon at Ariana Grande, you’re a piece of s---," singer Finneas tweeted at the time.

A woman also tweeted, "Throwing a lemon at Ariana grande? How dare you."

Grande seemed to turn the lemon into lemonade and didn’t let it phase her. The 30-year-old singer continued with her set and surprised fans by bringing out Justin Bieber for a duet of the hit song "Sorry."

