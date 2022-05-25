Texas yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong wanted for murder of Moriah Wilson may be in New York

Kaitlin Armstrong, the Austin-area cyclist accused of shooting and killing of Moriah Wilson, may be in New York.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has released new information in their search for the suspected murderer and shared videos and photos that show Armstrong may have fled to New York days after the killing.

Investigators believe Kaitlin Marie Armstrong boarded Flight #WN2262 at Austin International Bergstrom Airport to Houston Hobby Airport on May 14. Then she boarded a connecting Southwest Airlines Flight #WN30 to New York LaGuardia Airport.

Armstrong is white, stands 5 feet 8 inches, and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has light brown long, curly hair and hazel eyes and was last seen on surveillance video wearing a blue denim jacket, black shirt with a pink design on the chest, white jeans, black and white tennis shoes, a black COVID mask, and a possible yoga mat carrier on her shoulders.

Anyone with information on Armstrong's whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app.

Tips may also be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Armstrong allegedly killed Moriah Wilson at an East Austin apartment on May 11.

Wilson, a rising cyclist star, had flown from Colorado to Texas earlier that week in preparation for the Gravel Locos race in Hico, where she was a favorite to win.

The arrest warrant from Austin police says Armstrong was dating Colin Strickland, another star cyclist. Wilson had also been romantically involved with Strickland, according to police. Surveillance videos and ballistics appear to connect Armstrong to Wilson's murder.

Police briefly detained Armstrong and then let her go because of an invalid warrant, according to the arrest warrant.

