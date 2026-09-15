Joey Fatone to open hot dog spot Fat One's at Universal CityWalk soon

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The Brief Fat One's Hot Dogs & Italian Ice, the restaurant concept by Joey Fatone and his manager Joe Mulvihill, will open this weekend. The restaurant will serve up nine different types of hot dogs, a variety of Italian ices and specialty beers. Fat One's replaces Hot Dog Hall of Fame, which closed in July.



Fat One's Hot Dogs & Italian Ice, a new dining spot coming to Universal CityWalk, is nearing its grand opening.

What we know:

The restaurant concept, which comes from Joey Fatone, best known as a member of *NSYNC, and his manager Joe Mulvihill, will officially open on Sept. 19, Universal Orlando has announced.

The announcement comes a couple of weeks after Fatone shared an opening timeline for the restaurant in an Instagram post, saying it would be sometime this month.

Fat One's menu

Fat One's will serve a variety of hot dogs, Italian ices and specialty beers.

The menu will include nine hot dogs such as:

The Fat One - Footlong hot dog topped with roasted pork, pepperoni, chili beans, cheddar cheese sauce, red onion sauce, pop fries and chives on a soft bun

The Brazilian - Grilled linguica sausage with onion sauce, jalapeño veganiase, cotija, Calabrian honey, red peppers, cilantro, and potato sticks on a brioche bun

Dirty K-Pop Dog - Korean-inspired hot dog with kimchi slaw, spicy gochujang mayo, scallions, crispy onions, and black sesame on a brioche bun

Grand opening celebration

Fatone and Mulvihill will both be at the restaurant for the grand opening.

The first 100 guests will get a free hot dog served by Fatone, who will also stick around for photos for a limited time.

Wristbands will be distributed and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

New Fat One's

In May, Universal announced that Hot Dog Hall of Fame would close to make way for Fat One's.

The CityWalk location is the third iteration of the concept.

The first Fat One's concept opened at the Florida Mall in 2016 before closing years later. Fatone then rolled out a Fat One's food truck in 2018.

New food offerings at CityWalk

Fat One's is one of several new dining locations coming to City Walk.

The entertainment complex is also getting a Five Guys and Luke Combs' Category 10.