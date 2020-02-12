JetBlue offering $20 one-way fares to celebrate 20th anniversary

article

If you've been putting off taking a trip because of steep air fares, JetBlue has a deal for you.

To celebrate 20 years in the air, the airline is offering $20 one-way fares!

The "20 Years Just Flew By" Sale gives travelers a chance to take that much-needed vacation to destinations throughout the U.S. and to relaxing spots like the Bahamas.

However, you'll need to act fast. The deal ends Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 11:59 p.m.

Would-be travelers will have to depart on a Tuesday or Wednesday. The sale also includes blackout dates: March 18 to March 31 and April 14 to April 21.

You have until June 17 to take your trip.

For more information on the deal, click HERE.