Jacksonville University soccer player killed, others hurt in rollover crash

article

A member of Jacksonville University's women's soccer team died Sunday – and seven other players were hurt – after the team was involved in a crash while on their way back from an out-of-town trip, according to the university.

The school said eight players were in the same vehicle when it was involved in a serious crash in Baker County, which is west of Jacksonville.

Stephanie Davis, a freshman at Jacksonville University and graduate of Tohopekaliga High School in Kissimmee, Florida, died, and seven other athletes were injured, the school said. All have been treated and are recovering.

"Our campus community is devastated by this heartbreaking news," the school said in a statement. "Jacksonville University leaders are in touch with the families of all students involved and are offering our full support to them and to the team, as well as counseling services to any students, faculty and staff who knew Stephanie."

The school said the team organized the trip themselves.

Advertisement

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the vehicle the team was traveling eastbound on US 90 when the vehicle went onto the shoulder, overcorrected and then overcorrected again, eventually turning on its side.