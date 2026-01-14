Is cell service down in Orlando? Verizon confirms outage

The Brief Verizon customers nationwide reported widespread service outages starting around noon ET on January 14, with more than 171,000 reports logged on DownDetector, primarily involving loss of mobile signal. Customers of other major carriers, including AT&T and T-Mobile, also experienced disruptions, though at significantly lower levels than Verizon. Verizon confirmed the outage on social media, saying it is working to restore service.



Verizon customers across the U.S. reported problems with their phone service on Wednesday.

Customers of other carriers, including AT&T and T-Mobile, also reported issues.

Is Verizon down?

What we know:

Reports of problems began coming in to DownDetector around 12:00 p.m. ET on January 14.

According to DownDetector, which tracks outages, there were more than 171,000 reports of Verizon outages as of 12:30 p.m. ET.

Half of users were self-reporting issues with mobile signal. Other users were reporting issues with WiFi and broadband internet.

What they're saying:

The company confirmed the outage on social media.

"We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly," the company said on social media platform X. "We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience."

What we don't know:

As of 1:30 p.m. ET, it was still unclear what the issue was or what caused the outages.

DownDetector outages

There were also more than 1,600 T-Mobile AT&T outages reported, as well.

Half of T-Mobile users were self-reporting issues with "no signal," followed by issues with 5G home internet and mobile internet. AT&T users reported issues with mobile signal and WiFi.

iPhone, Android ‘SOS’ only – what does it mean?

During the outage, iPhone and Android users reported seeing SOS or "SOS only" in the status bar.

This means the device isn't connected to a network, but the phone users can still make emergency calls.