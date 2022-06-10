Investigation underway after man found dead at Merritt Island home

article

A death investigation is underway in Brevard County on Friday.

The sheriff's office says a man was found dead at his home on Hunt Drive in Merritt Island. Deputies say another person living in the home is the one who called 911.

FOX 35 is working with deputies to find out who the victim is and how he died.

No arrests have been made. Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to please call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

