Investigation launched into apparent overdose death at Florida correctional facility

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they said appears to be an overdose death of a woman in custody at the Volusia County Correctional Facility.

They said that 41-year-old Tina M. Giovino was found unresponsive in her cell around 4:25 a.m. on Monday. She was transported to a hospital but was pronounced deceased at about 5:30 a.m.

An autopsy will reportedly be done to determine Giovino's exact cause of death, but detectives said that the circumstances and evidence gathered so far appear consistent with a drug overdose.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.