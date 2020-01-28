Inmate busted for smoking pot in front of judge

article

A Tennessee inmate is accused of smoking a joint during his court appearance on a drug possession charge on Monday morning.

Spencer Boston, 20, argued for legalized marijuana before lighting up the marijuana in Wilson County court.

As he lit the joint, the smell filled the courtroom

"One of the craziest things I’ve ever seen," Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan told WTVF.

Boston was taken out of the courtroom through a cloud of smoke, Bryan said.

Boston was booked on a second charge of drug possession and contempt of court. He was due back in court on April 14, 2020.