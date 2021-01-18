Expand / Collapse search

Inauguration Day 2021: Garth Brooks to perform at Biden-Harris ceremony

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
article

In this image released on October 14, Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

WASHINGTON - Country superstar Garth Brooks will perform during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Brooks, 58, confirmed his acceptance of Biden’s invitation Monday on a Zoom call with media outlets, saying it was "an honor."

Brooks said he will be by himself in a "bare-bones" performance given the pandemic and the tight security around Washington.

This is a developing story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.