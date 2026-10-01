Veterinary clinic treating dog rescued from Seminole County house fire

The Brief A rescued dog is receiving treatment for burn wounds at a Central Florida emergency veterinary clinic after surviving a house fire. Investigators say Terrance Banks intentionally set a home on fire, trapping over a dozen dogs inside. Veterinary staff expect the dog’s burn recovery to take several weeks, with close monitoring continuing through at least Monday.



A dog rescued from a Seminole County house fire investigators say was set intentionally is now recovering from burns at the Veterinarian Emergency Clinic of Central Florida.

Central Florida clinic provides treatment

The backstory:

Staff at the Veterinarian Emergency Clinic of Central Florida are closely monitoring the dog's wounds, administering antibiotics, and providing continuous care.

The pup was one of four dogs rescued by emergency crews after being trapped inside a Seminole County home that investigators say Terrance Banks intentionally set on fire. A total of 15 dogs died.

After the fire, the dog was initially taken to animal services, where staff cleaned his wounds and began initial medical care.

However, because his IV catheter was difficult to maintain, he was transferred to the emergency clinic for specialized care.

Another surviving dog from the fire is currently recovering at the animal shelter.

What they're saying:

Veterinarian Associate Alexandria Foster said the dog's treatment primarily involves antibiotics and keeping a close eye on his burns, noting that wounds often worsen before improving.

Despite his injuries, clinic staff describe him as extremely sweet and loving, with a personality that shines through the pain.

Staff members note that simple actions, such as eating, mark significant signs of progress in his recovery.

What's next:

Clinic staff expect that it will take several weeks for the dog's burns to heal.

Veterinarians plan to keep him at the clinic until at least Monday to ensure his condition remains stable, and his treatment goes smoothly.