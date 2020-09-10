'I thought it was an earthquake': FOX 35 talks to residents following gas line rupture in Sanford

Hundreds of people were forced to leave their homes in the middle of the night in Sanford after a gas line ruptured, sparking a massive fire.

This happened near the Black Bear Wilderness area just after midnight on Thursday.

The cause is still being investigated.

Nancy Lightbody heard the loud boom.

"The sound was just incredible," she said. "It was so loud. There are no words to describe it. It was like an earthquake sound. And I had a feeling because of the sound that it was something propelling it like gas and that’s what I heard it was a gas leak. So of course I ran to my Nextdoor app like everybody does and we were all very active at 2 a.m. trying to help each other out."

Those residents are going back to their homes now. Fire crews are monitoring the area to make sure everything is safe. There are no reported injuries.