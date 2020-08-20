‘I never expected it:’ Elderly woman gets help after tornado in DeLand damages wheelchair ramp

article

A DeLand woman is overwhelmed by the support she has received from the community after Tuesday’s tornado damaged her wheelchair ramp.

Overall, the strong winds had mercy on Jinny Bates’ Amelia Avenue home. However, the ramp she uses to care for her partner was damaged.

“He gets all out of breath. He can’t stand the heat. He can’t get his breathe back,” she said.

So her nephew, Bill Bates, used social media to get help -- tweeting Volusia County’s top cop.

“Heard her situation and decided I was gonna make a Twitter post on Mike Chitwood’s page,” he said.

Sheriff Chitwood responded and on Thursday, he made a personal visit to the home to let Jinny know that Lowe’s wanted to donate material and that they would have a contractor out to fix it.

“It’s neighbors helping neighbors. It’s us looking out for one another and making sure that we get through this crisis together,” Sheriff Chitwood explained.

The organization Neighbors Helping Neighbors learned of the story and helped clean up Jinny’s yard.

“I never expected it. I’m really grateful,” she said.

