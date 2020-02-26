‘I miss him so much’: Father of Sheriff Grady Judd passes away

article

The sheriff of Polk County announced the passing of his father -- someone who he called his hero.

Grady Curtis Judd, Sr. passed away at the age of 88 on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. He was surrounded by his family.

“Please keep Sheriff Grady Judd and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” read a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office's Facebook page.

“My dad was my hero and my best buddy,” Sheriff Judd wrote in a statement. “I miss him so much. He went home to be with the Lord, and he was ready. But I wasn’t ready. He was such a good and decent human being. Dad was a leader at church, active in civic life, successful in business, and a mentor and rock of support for our family. As a family, we have so many cherished memories. We are so thankful to have had him as our dad.”

Judd Sr. was born one day after Christmas in 1931 in White County, Tennessee. In 1952, he married Martha Lou Judd. They had a son, Grady Judd Jr., and a daughter, Lee Ann Judd Fagunda. After his first wife's death in 2005, Judd Sr. later married Shirley Henry Judd.

Eventually, Judd Sr. moved to Lakeland “to escaped the cold winters in Tennessee.” He became a service director at Tomlinson Cadillac, and then later, Tinney Cadillac. He worked for the car company for 47 years.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was also “a music minister for Crystal Lake Baptist, Griffin Baptist, and other area churches. He was a 32nd degree Mason: Kathleen Lodge #338. He is a former member of the service organization Dixieland Lions and a Gideon, the international organization that distributes bibles.”

Advertisement

He loved his family, as well as camping fishing and hunting.

Judd Sr. is survived by his wife Shirley Henry Judd, son Judd Jr., and his wife Marisa, daughter Lee Ann Judd Fagundo and her husband Jose, step-daughter Ann Marie Rainer. He also had five grandsons and four granddaughters-in-law, four siblings, and 18 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Thursday in Judd Sr.’s memory from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel, located at 238 South Ingraham Avenue.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday at Lakes Church, located at 1010 East Memorial Blvd. at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow.

In lieu of flowers, Sheriff Judd requested donations be made to Gideons International. The address is: P.O. Box 97256, Washington, DC 20090. Donations can also be sent to: Cornerstone Hospice, 2140 CR 540a East, Lakeland, Florida 33812.

