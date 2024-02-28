Hunter Biden at deposition: ‘I did not involve my father in my business’

Hunter Biden agreed to appear before House Republicans for a private deposition Wednesday, as part of the GOP’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden appeared on Capitol Hill on Feb. 28 for the closed-door deposition with lawmakers. Republicans have been investigating Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings for over a year in a so far futile effort to connect it to his father.

"I am here today to provide the committees with the one uncontestable fact that should end the false premise of this inquiry: I did not involve my father in my business," Hunter Biden said in an opening statement obtained by The Associated Press.

The deposition could mark a decisive point for the 14-month Republican investigation into the Biden family, which has centered on Hunter Biden and his overseas work for clients in Ukraine, China, Romania and other countries.

FILE - Hunter Biden attends the House Oversight and Accountability Committee markup titled "Resolution Recommending That The House Of Representatives Find Robert Hunter Biden In Contempt Of Congress," in Rayburn Building on Jan. 10, 2024.

After conducting dozens of interviews and obtaining more than 100,000 pages of documents, Republicans have yet to produce direct evidence of misconduct by the president.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., one of the members inside the deposition, told reporters Wednesday that the president's son had provided testimony in the first hour that was "defiant and dishonest."

Meanwhile, Democrats on the Oversight and Judiciary Committees came out during the break to call out what they called an "embarrassing spectacle where the Republicans continued to belabor completely trivial points."

"Based on this first hour, this whole thing really has been a tremendous waste of our legislative time and the people’s resources," Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said.

The House Oversight Committee announced last month that the two parties had agreed for the president’s son to sit for the deposition on Feb. 28.

The task of interviewing Hunter falls largely on Rep. James Comer and Jim Jordan, the GOP chairmen leading the impeachment investigation.

The president's son had been subpoenaed to sit for a closed-door deposition late last year but said he would testify only in a public forum and previously rebuked the probe as "illegitimate."

"His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates. We look forward to Hunter Biden’s testimony," Comer, chair of the Oversight Committee, said in a press release in January.

Speaking with reporters, Comer also said that Hunter Biden was a "key witness" in the investigation and "he’s gonna be able to come in now and sit down and answer questions in a substantive, orderly manner."

He added that Hunter Biden will be able to testify publicly sometime after his deposition.

House authorizes impeachment inquiry into Biden

In December, the House authorized the impeachment inquiry into President Biden with every Republican rallying behind the process despite lingering concerns among some in the party that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the president.

The 221-212 party-line vote put the entire House Republican conference on record in support of an impeachment process that can lead to the ultimate penalty for a president: punishment for what the Constitution describes as "high crimes and misdemeanors," which can lead to removal from office if convicted in a Senate trial.

The president has denied any wrongdoing.

"Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies," Joe Biden said following the vote. "Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts."

Authorizing the months-long inquiry ensures that the impeachment investigation extends well into 2024 amid Biden’s reelection campaign. He seems likely to be squaring off against former President Donald Trump — who was twice impeached during his time in the White House.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.