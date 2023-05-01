How to find your Florida evacuation route, evacuation zone before a hurricane

Do you know your evacuation zone? Whether you're new to Florida or have lived here for a while, it's an important piece of information to know should you ever have to evacuate, such as during a tropical storm or hurricane.

How to find your evacuation zone?

Visit Florida's Know Your Zone website, and search your address to see which designated evacuation zone you're in, if there is one.

"The best way to be prepared for a hurricane storm surge is to know your evacuation zone and plan your destination and travel routes ahead of time," the website reads.

What type of evacuation zones are there?

Evacuation zones are designated by a letter – from "tropical storm zone" to "Zone L." Those within a tropical storm zone and zone A are considered to be the most vulnerable, according to the website.

No other counties have an F zone, except some in Northeast Florida.

Florida designated evacuation zones

Tropical Storm Zone

Zone A

Zone AB (Monroe)

Zone B

Zone BC (Volusia)

Zone C

Zone D

Zone DE (Volusia)

Zone E

Zone F (Collier, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, St. Johns)

Zone L (Palm Beach)

Black Creek Main Branch (Clay)

Black Creek North Fork (Clay)

Black Creek South Fork (Clay)

Florida evacuation routes

To find your evacuation route, you can also visit the Know Your Zone website. Each county has its own map with each zone's evacuation route.

Ocala-Gainesville area

Alachua County

Dixie County

Gilchrist County

Levy County

Marion County

ORLANDO AREA

Brevard County

Flagler County

Lake County

Orange County

Osceola County

Polk County

Seminole County

Sumter County

Volusia County

When should I evacuate?

According to Florida officials, if you live in an evacuation zone and are told to evacuate, you should go. Zone A is considered to be most vulnerable, while Zone F is likely to be evacuated last, according to the website.

Visit Floridadiasater.org for more information.