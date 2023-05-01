How to find your Florida evacuation route, evacuation zone before a hurricane
Do you know your evacuation zone? Whether you're new to Florida or have lived here for a while, it's an important piece of information to know should you ever have to evacuate, such as during a tropical storm or hurricane.
How to find your evacuation zone?
Visit Florida's Know Your Zone website, and search your address to see which designated evacuation zone you're in, if there is one.
"The best way to be prepared for a hurricane storm surge is to know your evacuation zone and plan your destination and travel routes ahead of time," the website reads.
What type of evacuation zones are there?
Evacuation zones are designated by a letter – from "tropical storm zone" to "Zone L." Those within a tropical storm zone and zone A are considered to be the most vulnerable, according to the website.
No other counties have an F zone, except some in Northeast Florida.
Florida designated evacuation zones
Tropical Storm Zone
Zone A
Zone AB (Monroe)
Zone B
Zone BC (Volusia)
Zone C
Zone D
Zone DE (Volusia)
Zone E
Zone F (Collier, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, St. Johns)
Zone L (Palm Beach)
Black Creek Main Branch (Clay)
Black Creek North Fork (Clay)
Black Creek South Fork (Clay)
Florida evacuation routes
To find your evacuation route, you can also visit the Know Your Zone website. Each county has its own map with each zone's evacuation route.
Ocala-Gainesville area
Alachua County
Dixie County
Gilchrist County
Levy County
Marion County
ORLANDO AREA
Brevard County
Flagler County
Lake County
Orange County
Osceola County
Polk County
Seminole County
Sumter County
Volusia County
When should I evacuate?
According to Florida officials, if you live in an evacuation zone and are told to evacuate, you should go. Zone A is considered to be most vulnerable, while Zone F is likely to be evacuated last, according to the website.
Visit Floridadiasater.org for more information.