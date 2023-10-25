2 men arrested after stealing over $15k in items from multiple Florida Home Depot stores using trash cans

article

Two men were arrested on Tuesday after authorities said they stole over $15,000 in goods from multiple Home Depot locations in Florida by smuggling them out of the stores in trash cans.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, two men from Miami, Alain Sanchez Garcia, 41, and Leonardo Nunez Portal, 39, are facing multiple charges including Grand Theft and Retail Theft in connection to a complex retail theft operation.

On Tuesday, at around 1:30, staff at the Home Depot at 9941 E. Adamo Drive noticed two suspects filling trash can boxes with high-value items, including tools, brakes, and switches, while attempting to conceal them.

The two men were then observed attempting to leave the store without payment with the boxes. According to HCSO, when an associate confronted them, they tried to pay only for the trash cans, but their card was declined.

Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

After that, the suspects tried staging one of the boxes within the store while purchasing the other at a checkout counter with a credit card.

That same day, detectives with the HCSO Organized Retail Theft Working Group were conducting a one-day operation, and they executed a tactical takedown at the suspect's truck and trailer. They recovered a total of $3,945.23 worth of stolen items.

Further inspection revealed more taped boxes inside the vehicle, matching the stolen items. They also found receipts from multiple Hillsborough County Home Depot stores and some from two stores in Lee County from the previous day.

The sheriff's office recovered a total of $15,497.54 in stolen property from Home Depot, including grand thefts of $2,157.66 and $1,568.44 from the stores at 712 N. Dale Mabry Highway and 6730 Memorial Highway, respectively.

"The successful collaboration between store personnel and law enforcement, in this case, is a testament to our community's dedication to maintaining safety and security," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "These two traveled across the state to commit crimes, score a deal, and steal right here in Hillsborough County, and now they will pay the price."

Authorities in Lee County have also been alerted about the suspects' thefts in that area.