High water bill in Apopka? Here's what's going on

The Brief Many Apopka residents are worried about inconsistent or extremely high water bills. The city says the high bills are because of changes from estimated readings.



Some Apopka residents say their water bills have surged — by as much as 150% — prompting complaints and confusion over what they actually owe. City officials acknowledge the issue, attributing many of the discrepancies to estimated billing.

An Example:

Eric Palank says he noticed his bill was about 50% higher one month than normal. The month after that, it was up 150%.

Apopka’s Utility Billing Team told him his bill was an estimated amount based on his usage from last year.

But in June of last year, he got billed $110. This year is was $244.

"How do you trust them, right? If you didn't send me the right bill for the last six months, how do I know that when you come out you're what you're gonna tell me is actually accurate or is it not," Palank told FOX 35’s Marie Edinger.

Estimated Bills:

Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson says if you’ve been getting an estimated bill and then get an accurate reading that discovers you've been underpaying, you might wind up with a surprise.

He says that’s what happened to Palank.

The city told Palank they'd send someone out to check his meter, but it could take a few months — and until then, they said to pay what he thinks he should owe.

The Meters:

The mayor says there are three issues people could potentially face with the technology that’s used for their water bills: the meter itself, the computer that communicates the reading, and the tower that takes the reading.

What To Do If You’re Concerned:

If you believe your bill may be inaccurate, call the city. The city does have payment plans if the bill is too much.

They also have programs to help with bills heightened by water leaks, and for new pool owners.

What's next:

The mayor says the city has been working to get people off estimated bills. They had been at about 11% of customers. He says that’s now down to 6%.