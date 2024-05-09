Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

GWU protest continues after 33 arrested in clash with police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  May 9, 2024 9:23pm EDT
Israel Hamas war
FOX 5 DC

Pro-Palestine protesters rally outside GWU administrative offices

Protesters reconvened Thursday to demonstrate outside George Washington University's administrative offices. FOX 5's Shomari Stone has the story.

WASHINGTON - Protesters reconvened Thursday to demonstrate outside George Washington University's administrative offices. 

They chanted, "Free Palestine," and "Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest" in unison while taunting police. 

The protest is taking place on F Street between 20th Street and 19th Street NW, just outside of University Yard — where hundreds of students from local schools set up an encampment nearly two weeks ago. 

After tensions reached a peak, D.C. police cleared the tent city early Wednesday morning, arresting 33 people, including six GWU students. 

Image 1 of 5

 

The police department said Thursday that it found several items, including rocks and plywood, that could be used as weapons at the encampment, but no firearms were recovered.

Featured

Protesters, cops clash in DC streets as George Washington University protest encampment cleared
article

Protesters, cops clash in DC streets as George Washington University protest encampment cleared

Police and protesters clashed in the streets of the nation's capital Wednesday morning after officers began clearing out the pro-Palestine protest encampment on the campus of George Washington University.

In a statement, school officials said that University Yard and Kogan Plaza would remain closed through the end of commencement on May 19. 

"During this time, given the heightened safety concerns related to the recent illegal demonstrations as well as the ongoing exams, all activities, including activities of free expression on campus, will require reservation through the Division for Student Affairs," the statement reads. 

It's unclear whether the protest that is currently going on received approval. 

Officials have closed off parts of H Street at 19th Street NW, and are recommending that drivers traveling in that direction find an alternative route. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 

Police clear GWU encampment; demonstrators, officers clash on DC streets

Police have cleared out the pro-Palestine protest encampment on the campus of George Washington University early Wednesday morning leading to clashes between demonstrators and officers on D.C. streets.