Gotha homeowners take flooding problem to Orange County commissioners

More frustrations for Gotha homeowners at the Board of County Commission meeting as they question just how many years go back to when the county knew about this flooding problem.

People in Gotha said at least four bodies of water are experiencing historic flooding.

“When I had 30 yards down to my lake and I wasn’t in a flood zone 2.5 years ago and put significant money into fixing up this dream home of ours – I couldn’t have seen the nightmare coming,” Stacey DeHart said.

But as several homeowners now know, the nightmare started more than a decade ago.

“We just don’t have any answers about what’s next,” Paul DeHart said. “No definitive plans. There’s no timeframe. Some homeowners were told the same thing literally 15 years ago and their houses are flooding again.”

Homeowner Paul DeHart said in the last year they’ve seen Lake Nally rise 15 feet - putting his home and others in danger. Some going as far as to build their own berm.

That’s why they’re rallying together to get county commissioners to act.

“Time is of the essence,” Stacey DeHart said. “You have no allowed three homes to be abandoned due to flooding.”

Commissioner Betsy Vanderley said she started making inquiries last week about where the storm water is coming from.

“I also asked the turnpike authority to look at options to increase storm water retention in that area as a long term solution to some of the problems that have been plaguing this area since 2004 I believe,” Vanderley said. “Maybe before.”

Flooding problems that commissioners admit were documented in a study they ordered about 15 years ago.

As far as what comes next for those Gotha homeowners, they’re just left waiting to find out when the county will determine the source of this water. Meanwhile, no deadline is set for any immediate action.