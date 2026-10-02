Good Samaritans, Orange County deputy rescue woman trapped in burning car

The Brief Two Good Samaritans and an Orange County deputy rescued a woman trapped in a burning car after a crash. The trio pulled her from the vehicle moments before flames spread. One rescuer says he doesn't want recognition — just the chance to give her a hug.



A woman trapped inside a burning vehicle was rescued by two Good Samaritans and an Orange County sheriff's deputy after a fiery crash on Apopka Vineland Road.

A 911 caller reported that a car had crashed into a tree and caught fire, prompting deputies and firefighters to rush to the scene.

Good Samaritan rushed toward danger

The backstory:

Body-camera video released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office shows flames engulfing the vehicle's roof as thick smoke filled the passenger compartment. The trapped woman could be heard crying out for help as rescuers worked to free her.

"Oh my God, I'm so scared!" the woman shouted.

Justin Rountree said he was driving nearby when he heard the crash and saw smoke rising.

"I was like, 'Oh, what is that? What's going on?'" Rountree said. "My first instinct was to pull into the parking lot and go assist."

Rountree grabbed a fire extinguisher and ran to the wrecked vehicle, joining a sheriff's deputy and another Good Samaritan in the rescue effort.

Rescuers free woman moments before flames spread

The driver's door could not be opened because it was pinned against the tree, forcing the rescuers to change tactics.

"So we went around to the passenger side," Rountree said. "He went through the door and was trying to pull her out. So I grabbed the sunroof and ripped it off the top of the car."

Together, the three pulled the woman from the vehicle before paramedics transported her to a hospital.

A simple request

Days after the rescue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office shared the story on social media in an effort to identify the two Good Samaritans who helped save the woman's life.

Rountree said he isn't looking for recognition.

"I'd ask her for a hug," he said. "I'd ask her for a hug."

FOX 35 also tried to identify the second Good Samaritan who helped rescue the woman but was unable to locate him.

We also reached out to the Orange County Sheriff's Office for an update on the woman's condition. Authorities had not responded by publication time.