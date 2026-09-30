Body camera, 911 calls capture frantic response to deadly Seminole County house fire

The Brief Newly released video and 911 calls show the desperate response to a house fire that killed 15 dogs. Investigators say the fire was intentionally set using gasoline. The suspect remains jailed without bond as the case moves forward.



Newly released body-camera video and 911 recordings show the frantic moments first responders arrived at a burning home in Seminole County, where investigators said dozens of dogs were trapped inside.

911 callers report dogs trapped

The backstory:

Body-camera footage captures deputies learning that dogs remained inside the burning home as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Multiple callers reported seeing the home fully engulfed in flames.

"There’s nobody in the building that we know of," one caller told a 911 dispatcher. "There’s dogs in cages. It’s really sad."

Another caller said they did not know how the fire started but had been contacted by a family member connected to the home.

Investigators say fire was intentionally set

According to investigators, Terrance Banks poured gasoline on the floor before setting the home on fire.

Authorities said 15 dogs died in the blaze. Two other dogs survived but suffered burns and smoke inhalation and are being treated at Seminole County Animal Services.

Officials said one of the surviving dogs remains in critical condition, and additional treatment options are being considered.

Suspect remains jailed

What's next:

Banks is being held without bond at the Seminole County Jail.

Court records show his attorneys have argued he is suffering from psychosis. The criminal case remains pending.