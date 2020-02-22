Gary Sinise Foundation gifts specially-adapted smart home to paralyzed soldier’s family of 8

article

A retired Army veteran who was paralyzed in the line of duty has been given a mortgage-free, specially-adapted smart home for him and his family thanks to Gary Sinise and his foundation.

Jeremy Haynes, his wife Chelsea, and their 6 children were given the keys to the home in Clifton, Virginia on Jan. 30.

According to the foundation, Haynes had pledged to serve his country after watching the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks unfold while in his Marine Corps JROTC class. During a mission in Kabul in 2014, Haynes was shot 4 times. A shot to his spine left both of his legs paralyzed.

Haynes has been adjusting to life in a wheelchair ever since. But the Gary Sinise Foundation wanted to make it easier on him and his family.

The home includes brand-new adaptive equipment, including lights and security controlled through an iPad. An electric lift was built in at the bottom of the stairs so Haynes could get up and down with ease.

The foundation posted photos to Facebook of the family exploring their new home with excitement, ready to begin a new chapter in their lives with a bright future ahead of them.

"Through the advocacy and generosity of Americans nationwide, we're able to build specially adapted smart homes for our nation's most severely wounded heroes like Jeremy Haynes. From all of us at the Gary Sinise Foundation, and our dedicated sponsors and loyal donors, welcome home Haynes family."