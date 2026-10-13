Funeral set for Brevard County Homicide Agent Kevin Morris: 'Friend for life'

The Brief Brevard County Homicide Agent Kevin Morris died Saturday night after a wrong-way driver struck his vehicle on I-95. Morris served with the Palm Bay Police Department for years before joining the sheriff's office. A celebration of life service will take place this Saturday morning at Calvary Chapel in West Melbourne.



Brevard County Homicide Agent Kevin Morris died Saturday night after a wrong-way driver struck his vehicle on Interstate 95 while he was responding to a deputy-involved shooting.

Deputy killed on I-95

What we know:

Morris was driving on I-95 in North Brevard when a vehicle traveling the wrong direction collided head-on with his vehicle. Sheriff Wayne Ivey confirmed that Morris was actively responding to a call regarding a deputy-involved shooting when the crash happened.

His celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Calvary Chapel on Minton Road in West Melbourne. The sheriff's office has requested that attendees arrive no later than 10:30 a.m. due to expected traffic delays in the area.

Investigation into crash

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released details regarding the identity of the 26-year-old wrong-way driver. It remains unconfirmed what factors contributed to the driver entering the wrong side of the highway.

Service in Palm Bay

The backstory:

Prior to joining the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Morris spent several years with the Palm Bay Police Department from 2001 to 2012. During his tenure in Palm Bay, he worked alongside his K9 partner, Harley.

What they're saying:

Friend and former co-worker Yvonne Martinez remembered Morris as a dedicated public servant who was always there for others. "He loved his job," Martinez said. "He loved his family. He loved God. He was a man of faith".

Martinez says he made everyone feel special and truly made the world a better place.

"He always called me Miss Yvonne and I mean you now, to know him – to have had the privilege of working with him, it was just – you had a friend for life," she said.