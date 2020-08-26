FSU students arrested for hosting open house party during pandemic

Police say 11 students were arrested in connection with a party hosted by a fraternity that Florida State University already banned for hazing and alcohol violations.

The Sunday night arrests at the Alpha Tau Omega house came as the university grapples with keeping students safe as they return to campus during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police say seven of those arrested are affiliated with the fraternity. They were charged with hosting an open house party where alcohol was served to minors. Police charged four people with underage drinking.

The fraternity was banned from the campus for five years.