Frontier Airlines launches 'all you can fly' fall and winter pass for $299

Are you looking forward to your next travel adventure this fall or winter?

On Tuesday, Frontier Airlines announced the launch of a new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Fall & Winter Pass which offers pass holders exclusive access to unlimited flights between Frontier’s U.S. and international destinations from Sept. 2, 2023 through Feb. 29, 2024.

The offer is available for a limited time at an introductory price of $299 per person. Flights do not include any add-on products including bags or seats.

"Whether you want to soak up some sun on the beach or hit the ski slopes, the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Fall & Winter pass is an unprecedented bargain at just $299 while supplies last," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial at Frontier Airlines. "Combined with the special early booking promotion, this is a unique opportunity to enjoy some supreme savings on fall and winter travel."

According to the Denver-based airline, pass holders who sign up for the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard will also receive priority boarding and, upon attaining elite status, a complimentary carry-on bag and pre-assigned seat selection.

New pass holders can book travel immediately following their pass purchase. Seats available to pass holders are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who purchase the pass must be 18 years or older and reside in the U.S. Visit Frontier's website for more information and to sign up.

The new pass was introduced after Frontier announced an expansion of service earlier this month, including nonstop service from Atlanta to Santo Domingo, San Diego, Guatemala, Salt Lake City and Ontario, California. With the new service, Frontier will serve 38 nonstop destinations from Atlanta.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.