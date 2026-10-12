Friends remember Brevard County deputy Kevin Morris killed in I-95 crash

The Brief Deputy Kevin Morris was killed by a wrong-way driver while responding to a deputy-involved shooting. Friends remembered Morris as a devoted husband, father, pastor, coach and community leader. His family and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office are working on plans for a memorial service.



Friends and colleagues are remembering Brevard County Deputy Kevin Morris as a devoted husband, father, pastor and coach who spent his life serving others after he was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95.

Morris was responding to a deputy-involved shooting Saturday night when a wrong-way driver struck his vehicle on I-95 in Titusville, according to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey. Morris and the 26-year-old driver were both killed.

‘He was the compass for me’

What they're saying:

Those who knew Morris said his impact extended far beyond his work in law enforcement.

A family friend whose son was coached by Morris described him as someone others could turn to for guidance.

"He was the compass for me," she said. "He would give you a direction and you would just follow it."

She also remembered Morris as a good listener who wanted to know when someone was struggling and was always willing to help.

Deputy, coach and pastor

Throughout his law enforcement career, Morris received commendable service awards and a lifesaving award.

Outside the sheriff's office, Morris remained deeply involved in his community as a football coach and pastor.

Kevin Pettis, who coached alongside Morris at Sebastian River High School, said former players and coaches began contacting him after learning of Morris' death.

"He was just a super human being," Pettis said, describing Morris as a man devoted to his faith and family.

Remembered for serving others

Friends said Morris touched countless lives through his work in law enforcement, coaching, ministry and his relationships with people throughout the community.

One friend said Morris would want those mourning him to keep moving forward and continue trying to make the world better for others.

What's next:

Morris is survived by his wife, Denise, and family. His widow is working with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office on plans for a memorial service.