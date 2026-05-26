Fresh Kitchen plans to open new location in Winter Park

The Brief Fresh Kitchen plans to open a new location in Winter Park. The restaurant will take over the former location of Chicken Guy! on South Orlando Avenue. Fresh Kitchen, the Tampa-based chain, is known for its build-you-own bowls concept.



The former Chicken Guy restaurant in Winter Park is getting a "fresh" new tenant.

Fresh Kitchen, the Tampa-based chain known for its build-your-own bowls concept, is moving into the now-vacant space on South Orlando Avenue.

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What we know:

The company shared a social media tease in February revealing plans for a Winter Park location, but it didn't say exactly where the restaurant would be.

Fresh Kitchen revealed plans on social media to open a new location in Winter Park. (Credit: Fresh Kitchen/Facebook)

Permits filed with the city show the Fresh Kitchen taking over the building at 818 S. Orlando Avenue, which was previously the spot for Chicken Guy! Chicken Guy!, a concept from celebrity chef Guy Fieri and restaurateur Robert Earl, shuttered in 2025. It still has a location at Disney Springs.

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According to city documents, the building will be remodeled for the new tenant. Construction work received approval to begin earlier this month.

The restaurant is expected to open this year.

FOX 35 has reached out to Fresh Kitchen about the new location but has not yet received a response.

What is Fresh Kitchen?

The company is a build-your-own bowls quick-service restaurant with a menu that offers fresh ingredients, including greens, seasoned vegetables, rice and proteins such as chicken and salmon.

Fresh Kitchen has several Central Florida locations, including Lake Mary, SoDo, Waterford Lakes and Winter Garden. It has 17 locations across the state.