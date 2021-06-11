FOX Corporation makes $5,000 donation to One Pulse Foundation
article
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The FOX Corporation family is pleased to announce we're making a $5,000 donation to the One Pulse Foundation Legacy Scholarship Fund.
One Pulse established 49 scholarships based on the interests and career goals of those killed five years ago.
Recipients must embody love, hope, unity, courage and unconditional acceptance.
We're pleased to announce our donation will help provide a scholarship for a journalism student.
Advertisement