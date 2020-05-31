FOX 35 spoke exclusively with Vice President Mike Pence following historic manned SpaceX launch

Vice President Mike Pence spoke exclusively with FOX 35 Orlando following the successful manned launch from Kennedy Space Center on Saturday.

Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended the historic manned launch, sending NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken into space as they rode the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft into orbit.

FOX 35 spoke exclusively to Vice President Mike Pence following the launch. They discussed the remarkable American achievement and the future of exploration.

"It's really just the beginning of revitalizing American leadership in human space exploration," he told FOX 35's Ryan Elijah.

Astronauts Hurley and Behnken will go on to dock at the International Space Station on Sunday. They will stay there for an undetermined amount of time as NASA will make this decision based on the readiness of the next commercial crew launch. When they do return though, they will splashdown just off of Florida's Atlantic Coast, where the SpaceX Navigator recovery vessel will recover them.

