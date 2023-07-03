Fourth of July fireworks shows across Central Florida delayed due to stormy weather

Fourth of July firework shows throughout Central Florida have been delayed due to stormy weather in the area.

Red Hot & Boom in Altamonte Springs

The Red Hot & Boom fireworks show at Cranes Roost Park on Monday has begun after a short delay.

The City of Altamonte Springs announced the delay about an hour before the show was supposed to begin at 9:30 p.m. City officials issued a weather alert for the area, telling guests to seek shelter.

An estimated 250,000 people were in attendance at the Altamonte Springs park Monday for the fireworks show and other Fourth of July festivities.

Baldwin Park Independence Day Bash

Baldwin Park's Independence Day Bash has been delayed. The fireworks show was scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m., but the show was moved to 10:15 p.m.