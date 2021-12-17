Former UCF football stars team up to give toys to children this holiday season

Two former UCF football stars are giving back to the Orlando community this holiday season.

Former University of Central Florida football stars Anthony Roberson and Jordan Johnson started the "One Kid Orlando Foundation" to help give back to children in the Greater Orlando community.

Roberson handed out Christmas gifts at the Boys and Girls Club in Orlando on Friday.

"Your payment, what we’re charging y’all, is you got to love on someone for the holiday season," Roberson said. "Give someone a hug. That’s all you got to do."

Since graduating two years ago, the duo has continued to make an impact in the community. It's now the fourth year they've donated gifts to children in the area.

"Their eyes light up and it’s like nothing else in the world matters. They’re just so infatuated with the thought of getting this gift. It just warms your heart," Johnson said.

Johnson is in Oklahoma as a football coach at Northeaster State University and Roberson is in Virginia, but ready to move to California to continue his education in film. Even though both have left the Sunshine State, they come back to help the community they once called home.

"Orlando took an 18-year-old from Richmond, Virginia, and said this is your home now, and we’ll treat you like family. And, that’s what they did, so paying it forward," Roberson said.

They hope to inspire future generations along the way.

"It makes you feel like ‘I remember when I was them and I would look up to football players’," said Johnson. "Now, it makes me want to give back to the communities to where there’s a little kid, who’s just like me, looking up to a football player. He’s going to want to give back to the community one day," Johnson said.

They still have plenty of donations and toys to give this holiday season.

If you'd like to help, head to their website.