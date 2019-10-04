Former Florida officer, wife accused of stealing $300,000 from mother

article

A former Florida police sergeant and his wife are accused of stealing more than $300,000 from his mother, who was later evicted from her assisted living facility for failure to pay.

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, 49-year-old Steven Braddock turned himself in Wednesday. His 50-year-old wife Mary Braddock surrendered to authorities on Thursday. They are charged with exploitation of an elderly person and forgery.

In November, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation launched an investigation after Port Orange police asked the agency to take over the case.

According to affidavit, the couple transferred large sums of money to their account after the mother’s home sold and used it to build a new home.

Port Orange police Chief Thoma Grimaldi called it a “sad story.”

Braddock retired in December after 23 years with the department.