Florida's Space Coast gearing up for double launch day on Thursday

Florida's Space Coast will be busy on Thursday with two planned rocket launches just hours apart.

First, United Launch Alliance (ULA) will send up an Atlas V rocket on a mission for the U.S. Space Force. Space command says the satellite will support missile warnings and provide real-time information for the government. It will reportedly be able to detect and report missile launches around the world.

Officials say this is the last spacecraft to find its home among five other satellites already in space.

"Equipped with powerful scanning and staring infrared surveillance sensors to protect our nation 24/7, the SBIRS spacecraft continue to serve as the tip of the spear for global missile warning as ballistic missile threats proliferate around the world," according to the ULA website. "These infrared sensors, and others in a constellation of persistent overhead satellites, collect data that allow the U.S. military to detect missile launches, support ballistic missile defense, expand technical intelligence gathering and bolster situational awareness on the battlefield."

This is the 95th Atlas V rocket launch.

Liftoff is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6:29 a.m. ET from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. You can watch it live during Good Day Orlando on FOX 35.

Several hours later, it will be SpaceX's turn.

The space company will send up a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center, launching the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter for South Korea’s first lunar mission. It will orbit the moon for 1 year carrying an array of South Korean experiments and one U.S. built instrument.

"The objectives are to develop indigenous lunar exploration technologies, demonstrate a ‘space internet’, and conduct scientific investigations of the lunar environment, topography, and resources, as well as identify potential landing sites for future missions," Kennedy Space Center said.

Blast off is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. ET.