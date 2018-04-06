Florida woman wins almost $2 million from scratch off game

article

The Florida Lottery has announced that 36-year-old Shauna Dukes of Mascotte has claimed the top prize in the $2,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,600,000.00.

They say that Dukes purchased her winning ticket from Fast Stop Grocery on West Myers BLVD in Mascotte. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $10 Scratch-Off game, $2,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in August 2017, and features six top prizes of $2 million and over 6,000 prizes of $1,000 to $2 million! The overall odds of winning are one-in-3.38.