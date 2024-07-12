Florida woman detained in Turks and Caicos after ammo arrest makes emotional return home

Tears of joy marked an emotional homecoming as Sharitta Grier, who had been stuck in Turks and Caicos for almost two months, reunited with her family at Orlando International Airport.

Grier was greeted as she walked off the plane, having been held on the island after bullets were found in her luggage. On Thursday, she paid a fine and was allowed to return home.

The scene was filled with cheering, laughter, tears, and plenty of hugs. Grier expressed relief and gratitude, stating she felt blessed to be home and did not plan on flying again anytime soon.

"I'm blessed. I'm truly blessed. God placed so many wonderful people in my life along this journey to help me out and support me," Grier said. "So I am truly blessed through the whole ordeal."

Grier, a mother and grandmother, was arrested in May, and since that time, local, state, and federal entities have fought to bring her home. She celebrated her return with a big family meal and a sleepover with her grandchildren.

"I’m so thankful for everybody, all the prayers, support, and everything. I am just very grateful for everybody all over the world," she said.

Grier is one of five American citizens arrested in Turks and Caicos for ammunition violations, including Bryan Hagerich, 39, of Pennsylvania; Ryan Watson, 40, of Oklahoma; Tyler Wenrich, 31, of Virginia; and Michael Lee Evans, 72, of Texas.

Grier was the last to be sentenced. A judge handed down a 23-week suspended sentence, meaning she will not serve additional jail time unless she commits another crime in Turks and Caicos within the next 12 months. She was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

When asked by FOX 35's Hannah Mackenzie if she planned to return to Turks and Caicos, with a laugh, Grier replied, "No! That’s enough for me!"

Grier spent three days in jail, during which she was chained to a chair and had to sleep on the floor. She then temporarily lived in a rental home with Watson and Hagerich, who she now considers her family.