Florida 17-year-old attacks, tries to abduct woman walking in DeLand, deputies say

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The Brief A Florida teen is accused of attacking a woman who was on a walk, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. The teen is charged with kidnapping, attempted sexual battery, and resisting arrest without violence, deputies say.



A 17-year-old is accused of attacking and attempting to abduct a woman who was on a walk in DeLand, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies: 17-year-old tries to abduct a woman on a walk

What we know:

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a woman was on a walk on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. near South Blue Lake Avenue and Windy Knoll Lane.

Deputies said a teenager hit the woman from behind, pushed her to the ground, and grabbed her clothes. Deputies said the woman fought back and ran after the teenager while yelling for help.

Volusia County K-9 units found the suspect after he fled, officials said.

What we don't know:

It's not known whether the two knew each other or what caused the teen to attack the woman. Deputies haven't shared any details on the extent of her injuries.

What we know about the alleged suspect

Dig deeper:

Deputies arrested the teen, and he was charged with kidnapping, attempted sexual battery, and resisting arrest without violence. He is being held in the juvenile detention center. FOX 35 is not naming the teenager or showing his mug shot because of his age.