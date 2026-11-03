Florida live midterm election results: Amendments 1, 2, and 3

The Brief The Florida midterm election is today, Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released. Floridians will decide on Amendments 1, 2, and 3.



Floridians are headed to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to decide on three proposed constitutional amendments – Amendment 1, Amendment 2, and Amendment 3.

What is Amendment 1? Amendment 1 deals with Florida's Budget Stabilization Fund, known as its rainy day fund. The proposal raises the cap to 25% and requires the Florida Legislature to make a yearly contribution up to $750 million until the fund cap is reached.

What is Amendment 2? Amendment 2 seeks to eliminate tangible personal property taxes on machinery used in farming, ranching and agritourism.

What is Amendment 3? Amendment 3 increases the homestead exemption to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028, and requires local governments to use those funds solely on public safety, education, schools, infrastructure, and other avenues.

When are election results released?

Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.

Live election results: Amendments 1, 2, and 3