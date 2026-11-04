3 hurt after pickup truck rear-ends school bus in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were hurt after a pickup truck crashed into an Orange County school bus, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Pickup truck rear-ends school bus with 23 students on board, FHP says
What we know:
The crash happened Wednesday near Powers Drive and Silver Star Road.
According to FHP, a 2005 Dodge Dakota traveling south on Silver Star Road failed to slow down for the traffic ahead and hit the back of a school bus.
Three people in the pickup truck were taken to hospitals, FHP said.
The school bus had 23 students on board at the time of the crash but no injuries were reported, according to FHP.
An official with Orange County Public Schools said the bus was heading to Acceleration West before it was hit. Students were transferred to another bus and transported to school.
What we don't know:
FHP has not released any other details about the crash, which remains under investigation.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by the Florida Highway Patrol and Orange County Public Schools.