Hurricane Center monitoring system in the Atlantic for possible development

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The Brief The National Hurricane Center is watching a system in the Atlantic off Florida's east coast. The system has a "medium" chance of tropical development over the next several days. No direct impacts are expected as forecasters say the system will remain well away from Central Florida.



The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system in the Atlantic for possible development.

What to expect:

The system, located off Florida's east coast, has a low chance of development over the next two days, according to the NHC.

Forecasters are giving the system a medium (40%) chance of development within the next week.

The next named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season will be Kyle.

Could the system impact Florida?

Local perspective:

Direct impacts are not expected.

Regardless of whether this system acquires tropical or subtropical characteristics, it is expected to remain well away from Central Florida.

Its main potential influence locally will be renewed long-period Atlantic swells this weekend, which could prolong hazardous surf and boating conditions.

The latest National Hurricane Center outlook will determine whether development probabilities need updating.

Quiet hurricane season

This Atlantic storm season has been quiet. So far, there have been 10 named storms, but only one, Isaias, developed into a hurricane.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.