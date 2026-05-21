Florida woman arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County

The Brief A 20-year-old Florida woman is accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash. Florida Highway Patrol said Julia Blackwell, of Christmas, was involved in a hit-and-run near State Road 50 over the weekend. The crash remains under investigation.



A 20-year-old woman has been arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

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Julia Blackwell, of Christmas, was booked into the Orange County Jail on Wednesday on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, FHP said.

Julia Blackwell, 20. (Credit: Orange County Jail)

What we know:

The crash happened around 5:10 a.m. Saturday in a wooded area near State Road 520 and State Road 50.

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According to an FHP report, Blackwell hit a pedestrian "for an unknown reason" and fled the scene on foot.

The pedestrian, identified as a 56-year-old man from Christmas, died at the scene, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.