Florida woman arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman has been arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
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Julia Blackwell, of Christmas, was booked into the Orange County Jail on Wednesday on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, FHP said.
Julia Blackwell, 20. (Credit: Orange County Jail)
What we know:
The crash happened around 5:10 a.m. Saturday in a wooded area near State Road 520 and State Road 50.
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According to an FHP report, Blackwell hit a pedestrian "for an unknown reason" and fled the scene on foot.
The pedestrian, identified as a 56-year-old man from Christmas, died at the scene, troopers said.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information released by Florida Highway Patrol.