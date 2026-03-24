Florida woman accused of stabbing elderly person multiple times with knife, deputies say

The Brief An Ocala woman is accused of stabbing an 83-year-old person multiple times with a knife, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Jennifer Gill, 45, is accused of stabbing the person in the kitchen and then fleeing the scene. Gill was arrested, and she's facing a charge of attempted murder.



A Florida woman is accused of stabbing an 83-year-old person multiple times with a knife, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Jennifer Gill, 45, stabbed the person inside an Ocala home on Saturday.

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Gill allegedly went into the kitchen where the person was sitting at a table and grabbed a knife, according to deputies. She is accused of spraying the person in the eyes with soapy water and then stabbing them, deputies said.

Gill fled the scene, but was found about 1.5 miles away from the home, according to deputies.

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According to the Sheriff's Office, Gill admitted to stabbing the person and told investigators during an interview that she "wished the knives had been sharper."

Gill faces a charge of attempted murder. She was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail.