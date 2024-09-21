Florida Turnpike shut down for hours after multivehicle crash; 3 hurt, FHP says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida turnpike was closed for several hours Saturday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to FHP.
The crash happened around 5:20 Saturday morning in the northbound lanes near Montverde. FHP confirms four vehicles were involved, including a tractor trailer. Three individuals were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
The roadway is now reopen. The crash remains under investigation.
