Florida Turnpike shut down for hours after multivehicle crash; 3 hurt, FHP says

The Florida turnpike was closed for several hours Saturday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to FHP.

The crash happened around 5:20 Saturday morning in the northbound lanes near Montverde. FHP confirms four vehicles were involved, including a tractor trailer. Three individuals were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway is now reopen. The crash remains under investigation.



