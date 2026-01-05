Florida troopers arrest man in alleged hit-and-run involving infant near Disney area

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run crash on an Interstate 4 entrance ramp near Epcot Center Drive that injured an infant, according to an arrest report.

Troopers said the crash occurred about 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, when a white Mercedes attempted to pass another vehicle on the shoulder and sideswiped it before fleeing the scene.

The backstory:

The victim provided dashboard camera footage, and witnesses reported a liquid-filled cup was thrown from the Mercedes. A 1-month-old child in the struck vehicle was taken by ambulance to AdventHealth Celebration.

Investigators later identified the Mercedes through its license plate and located the vehicle the following afternoon. A passenger, identified as Marquail Travonte Jennings, 24, of Apopka, was determined to have been driving at the time and matched the description given by the victim.

Troopers observed damage consistent with the crash and arrested Jennings on charges including leaving the scene of a crash with injury, battery and multiple counts of assault. He was taken to the Orange County Jail.