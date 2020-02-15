Florida toddler killed by SUV after walking into street

article

A toddler was struck and killed by an SUV Friday after walking into traffic in Florida, authorities said.

Arayah Phillips was fatally injured in front of a Palmetto home, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The 23-month-old girl had been walking down a driveway before stepping into the street, troopers said. She walked directly into the path of the passing SUV, and the 75-year-old woman driving the vehicle was unable to stop before hitting the child.

"Unfortunately, the child was not being looked after well and was able to gain access to the roadway," FHP Trooper Ken Watson told FOX 13. "It's a horrific scene for everybody. She should have never been near the roadway without adult supervision... A 2-year-old has no business being in or around the roadway."

The driver stopped after the crash. According to FHP, the driver, who was traveling the speed limit, had no time to stop before hitting the child. No charges have been filed against her.

Watson said the driver was being medically evaluated because she was so devastated following the crash.