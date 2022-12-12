Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg

article

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man.

William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.

He was last wearing a light-colored short sleeve shirt with blue stripes, dark blue shorts, and white tennis shoes. Fitton is just over 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 300 pounds. He has a tattoo of a three-leaf clover on his right forearm.

Fitton has been diagnosed with a number of health issues and does not have his medication or cellphone, authorities say.

He is known to frequent internet casinos. If contact is made, please contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (352)343-2101 ext. 4.





