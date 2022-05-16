Florida Silver Alert issued for Marion County man

article

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man out of Summerfield.

Glenn David Sayre, 79, was last seen around 2 p.m. on Monday in the 9500 block of SE 176th Street in Summerfield. He may be driving a 2017 Lincoln MKX with Florida tag 87AANM, and he is wearing a green or yellow tee-shirt, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes. Sayre stands approximately 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Glenn has been diagnosed with dementia, which has caused a concern for his safety. If you have any information on Glenn’s whereabouts, please call 911.