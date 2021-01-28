Florida reports 11,423 new coronavirus cases on Thursday; 202 new deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 11,423 Thursday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 1,687,594.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 26,035, an increase of 202 since Wednesday's update. In addition, a total of 421 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Of the 1,687,594 cases, 1,656,697 are Florida residents while 30,897 are non-Florida residents in the state.

The number of people hospitalized with a "primary" diagnosis of COVID-19 across the state stands at 6,567 with approximately 19% of hospital beds available statewide.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 101,246 and 937 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Central Florida counties at 32,977 and 358 deaths. Volusia County cases have increased to 29,929 with 534 death. Meanwhile, Flagler County has the lowest number of total cases reported among Central Florida counties since March at 5,145 and 69 deaths.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Wednesday, 24,017 more patients received their first vaccine dose in Florida, for a total of 1,319,822. Meanwhile, 25,251 more people received their second and final dose, meaning 247,330 have completed both rounds.

