Flood rescues continue in Brevard County as rising waters force evacuations, change polling locations

The Brief Emergency crews and volunteers continue rescuing residents from flooded homes across Brevard County, with airboats and helicopters helping reach stranded families. The Red Cross opened a shelter in Cocoa as flooding forced school closures and left roads impassable. Brevard County also relocated several Election Day polling sites because of flooding, urging voters to check their assigned locations before traveling.



Emergency crews and volunteers continued rescuing residents from flooded homes across Brevard County on Monday as heavy rainfall left roads impassable, damaged properties and forced some families to seek shelter.

The flooding also prompted school closures and changes to several polling locations ahead of Tuesday's Election Day.

Roadways flooded, residents rescued

The backstory:

Residents in Palm Bay, Melbourne and surrounding communities have been rescued from flooded homes. Some rescues involved elderly residents, families with children and people with medical needs.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers used airboats, shallow-water boats and helicopters to reach stranded residents.

In Palm Bay, a volunteer used his airboat to transport people to their homes and reunite them with loved ones.

An elderly man recovering from open-heart surgery was rescued after a neighbor and trained rescue diver, Rick Dent, waded through chest-deep water to reach him.

Responders also rescued babies through windows and pulled a man from Crane Creek after he was found clinging to a palm tree.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Widescale flooding has been reported across portions of Brevard County, Nov. 2, 2026.

The American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at Parker Memorial Missionary Baptist Church in Cocoa for residents displaced by flooding.

Flooding along Fallon Boulevard in Palm Bay became especially dangerous after a home's driveway collapsed, followed by part of the roadway. The damage created what appeared to be a river running through the street, leaving several people stranded.

In West Melbourne, residents also reported homes surrounded by water, damaged belongings and vehicles abandoned as roads became impassable.

Some residents described water reaching about 5 feet in their backyards, while others said they had never experienced flooding this severe, even during previous hurricanes.

Election Day changes

Why you should care:

Brevard County officials announced changes to five polling locations because of flooding and safety concerns.

Affected locations include:

Max K. Rodes Community Center

Veterans Memorial Complex

Eddie Lee Taylor Community Center

Front Street Civic Center

Faith Baptist Church of Palm Bay

Voters assigned to the affected locations will be redirected to:

New Shiloh Christian Center on Sarno Road in Melbourne: Precincts 307, 309, 512 and 525.

Joseph and Davis Community Center on Bruce D. Buggs Street in Melbourne: Precincts 306, 323 and 529.

Palm Bay City Hall on Malabar Road: Precinct 517, with voting inside the council chambers.

Polling hours remain 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Officials advise voters to allow extra travel time and check for additional changes.

What's next:

City leaders are urging residents to stay off the roads whenever possible. Anyone who must travel should avoid flooded streets and intersections.

With roads washed out, homes damaged and additional flooding concerns, emergency crews and volunteers continue working to reach residents and provide assistance across Brevard County.